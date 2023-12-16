The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions average 15.8 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Purple Aces allow their opponents to score (86.4).
  • The Purple Aces average 72.9 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 74.5 the Lions allow.
  • Evansville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.
  • Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Purple Aces are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (47.6%).
  • The Lions make 39.7% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

  • Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Maggie Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Barbora Tomancova: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG%
  • Alana Striverson: 9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
  • Celine Dupont: 4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Bellarmine L 64-58 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ UT Martin L 94-82 Skyhawk Arena
12/6/2023 IUPUI L 81-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Lindenwood (MO) - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.