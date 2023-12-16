How to Watch the Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average 15.8 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Purple Aces allow their opponents to score (86.4).
- The Purple Aces average 72.9 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 74.5 the Lions allow.
- Evansville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.
- Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Purple Aces are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (47.6%).
- The Lions make 39.7% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Barbora Tomancova: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Alana Striverson: 9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Celine Dupont: 4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 64-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|L 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.