The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Freedom Hall. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -2.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 140.5 points.

Evansville's games this year have had a 153.7-point total on average, 13.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Evansville's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

Evansville has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

The Purple Aces have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Evansville has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 4 50% 70.8 153 68 139.4 138.5 Evansville 5 62.5% 82.2 153 71.4 139.4 144.6

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces' 82.2 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 68 the Knights give up to opponents.

Evansville has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68 points.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Evansville 6-2-0 4-2 4-4-0

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits

Bellarmine Evansville 3-1 Home Record 4-0 1-6 Away Record 2-2 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.5 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

