Evansville vs. Bellarmine December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (2-7) will face the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 8.2 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bellarmine Players to Watch
Evansville vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison
|Bellarmine Rank
|Bellarmine AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|324th
|65.9
|Points Scored
|85.6
|20th
|172nd
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|129th
|346th
|27.7
|Rebounds
|36.5
|65th
|344th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|220th
|199th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7
|218th
|155th
|13.7
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|95th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.6
|90th
