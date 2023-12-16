2024 NCAA Bracketology: Evansville March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Evansville and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Evansville ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|39
Evansville's best wins
When Evansville took down the Ball State Cardinals, who are ranked No. 192 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 74-50, it was its signature win of the year thus far. With 27 points, Antonio Thomas was the top scorer against Ball State. Second on the team was Ben Humrichous, with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 91-89 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on December 2
- 72-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on November 6
- 85-77 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 230/RPI) on November 24
- 70-61 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on December 16
- 93-74 over Southeast Missouri State (No. 277/RPI) on November 25
Evansville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, the Purple Aces have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Evansville has been given the 245th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Purple Aces have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Evansville has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Evansville's next game
- Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. UT Martin Skyhawks
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Evansville Purple Aces -7.5
- Total: 160.5 points
