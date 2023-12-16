The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) will host the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bellarmine vs. Evansville matchup in this article.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Evansville has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Purple Aces have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Bellarmine has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

