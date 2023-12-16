The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) welcome in the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Evansville has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 227th.
  • The Purple Aces put up 14.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Knights give up to opponents (68.0).
  • Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Evansville scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 73.5.
  • In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are conceding 17.7 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (80.0).
  • Evansville drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State L 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-89 Ford Center
12/5/2023 @ BYU L 96-55 Marriott Center
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin - Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech - Ford Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.