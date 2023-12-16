The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) welcome in the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Evansville has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 227th.

The Purple Aces put up 14.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Knights give up to opponents (68.0).

Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

At home, Evansville scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 73.5.

In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are conceding 17.7 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (80.0).

Evansville drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (29.8%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule