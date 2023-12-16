How to Watch Evansville vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) welcome in the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Evansville has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 227th.
- The Purple Aces put up 14.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Knights give up to opponents (68.0).
- Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Evansville scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 73.5.
- In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are conceding 17.7 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (80.0).
- Evansville drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (29.8%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|L 96-55
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ford Center
