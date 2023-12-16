The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Colts and Steelers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Saturday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1.5 42.5 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has an average total of 43.3 in their games this year, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have registered an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colts have won all four games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Indianapolis has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter and won each of them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 42.5 points.

The average total for Pittsburgh's games this season is 38.9 points, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread in a game seven times this year (7-6-0).

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog seven times and won four of those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.2 8 25.4 29 43.3 9 13 Steelers 16.2 27 19.2 7 38.9 1 13

Colts vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Over its last three games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Indianapolis' past three contests have hit the over.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-16 total points, -1.2 per game), as do the Steelers (-40 total points, -3 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

The Steelers have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Colts have been outscored by 16 points this season (1.2 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 40 points (three per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.5 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23 22.9 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-4-0 5-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-4 1-2

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.9 38.3 40 Implied Team Total AVG 21.2 21.1 21.4 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 3-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.