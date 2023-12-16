Based on our computer model, the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16 (at 4:30 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Colts are putting up 337.1 yards per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 25th on the other side of the ball with 357.6 yards allowed per game. The Steelers rank 27th with 292.5 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 21st with 344.8 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Steelers vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1.5) Toss Up (42.5) Colts 23, Steelers 19

Place your bets on the Colts-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colts Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Colts have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Indianapolis has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Colts have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Indianapolis and its opponent have combined to go over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Colts games this season has been 43.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Steelers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Pittsburgh has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

In 2023, three Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total.

Steelers games average 38.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colts vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.2 25.4 26.5 28.8 22.1 22.4 Pittsburgh 16.2 19.2 16.4 20.3 15.8 17.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.