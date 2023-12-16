The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Colts' upcoming game against the Steelers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Colts vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Colts have been winning six times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Steelers have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Steelers' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Colts vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 13 games this year, the Colts have led after the first half seven times and have been losing after the first half six times.

The Steelers have been winning two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing 11 times (5-6) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2 record in those games), been outscored seven times (3-4), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 13 games this season, the Steelers have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost six times (2-4), and tied one time (1-0).

