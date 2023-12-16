Can we count on Butler to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Butler's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 72

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler's best wins

When Butler beat the Boise State Broncos, the No. 46 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 70-56 on November 26, it was its signature victory of the season. With 26 points, Jahmyl Telfort was the top scorer against Boise State. Second on the team was DJ Davis, with 25 points.

Next best wins

103-95 at home over Texas Tech (No. 80/RPI) on November 30

81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 163/RPI) on November 13

94-55 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on November 6

88-78 over Penn State (No. 242/RPI) on November 24

97-90 at home over Cal (No. 260/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Butler has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Butler has the 94th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bulldogs' 20 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records above .500.

Butler's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Butler's next game

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Butler Bulldogs -11.5

Butler Bulldogs -11.5 Total: 150.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Butler games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.