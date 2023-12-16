MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The bowl season slate features six MAC matchups, with Ohio (+1.5) against Georgia Southern among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Best Week 17 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Bowling Green +4 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 0.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) +6.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 3.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 17 MAC Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 39.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: Barstool
Week 17 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|11-2 (8-1 MAC)
|33.6 / 20.6
|425.8 / 329.5
|Miami (OH)
|11-3 (8-1 MAC)
|25.6 / 15.9
|323.5 / 330.4
|Ohio
|10-3 (6-2 MAC)
|24.3 / 15.8
|347.2 / 272.8
|Bowling Green
|7-5 (5-3 MAC)
|26.3 / 23.5
|327.8 / 329.8
|Northern Illinois
|6-6 (5-3 MAC)
|25.3 / 21.2
|365.1 / 317.8
|Eastern Michigan
|6-6 (4-4 MAC)
|20.3 / 24.0
|273.6 / 382.8
|Buffalo
|3-9 (3-5 MAC)
|20.9 / 27.4
|318.8 / 366.8
|Central Michigan
|5-7 (3-5 MAC)
|23.2 / 31.1
|343.3 / 407.1
|Western Michigan
|4-8 (3-5 MAC)
|23.7 / 31.8
|364.5 / 393.4
|Ball State
|4-8 (3-5 MAC)
|18.3 / 24.4
|308.1 / 316.1
|Akron
|2-10 (1-7 MAC)
|16.3 / 28.0
|277.9 / 335.6
|Kent State
|1-11 (0-8 MAC)
|14.7 / 34.6
|269.8 / 390.6
