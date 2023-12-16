The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will play the Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trent Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pearson: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank
140th 76.8 Points Scored 87.1 16th
41st 64.1 Points Allowed 73.5 234th
209th 32.6 Rebounds 29.4 318th
155th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 5.4 354th
218th 7.0 3pt Made 11.0 6th
234th 12.4 Assists 17.5 27th
114th 11.0 Turnovers 11.5 157th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.