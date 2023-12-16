How to Watch Ball State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1), winners of eight straight. It starts at 1:45 PM ET (on Peacock) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Ball State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cardinals sit at 194th.
- The 76.5 points per game the Cardinals put up are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores give up (70.9).
- When Ball State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 6-0.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ball State scored 80.4 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cardinals played better at home last year, allowing 69.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Ball State fared worse in home games last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage in road games.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 68-65
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
