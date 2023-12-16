The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1), winners of eight straight. It starts at 1:45 PM ET (on Peacock) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Ball State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cardinals sit at 194th.

The 76.5 points per game the Cardinals put up are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores give up (70.9).

When Ball State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 6-0.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State scored 80.4 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Cardinals played better at home last year, allowing 69.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Ball State fared worse in home games last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage in road games.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule