Saturday's contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) going head to head against the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at 1:45 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-67 victory, heavily favoring Indiana State.

The matchup has no set line.

Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Ball State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 84, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-16.4)

Indiana State (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Both Ball State and Indiana State are 6-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cardinals are 3-5-0 and the Sycamores are 6-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and are giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Ball State averages rank 195th in the nation, and are 6.0 more than the 30.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Ball State knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Cardinals' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 87th in college basketball.

Ball State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (150th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (142nd in college basketball).

