Andrew Ogletree will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Ogletree's nine receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 147 yards (to average 14.7 per game) and two TDs.

Ogletree vs. the Steelers

Ogletree vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The Steelers allow 226.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th in the NFL.

Colts Player Previews

Andrew Ogletree Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Ogletree Receiving Insights

Ogletree has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Ogletree has received 4.3% of his team's 462 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has racked up 7.4 yards per target (147 yards on 20 targets).

Ogletree has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 6.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Ogletree's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

