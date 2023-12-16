Alec Pierce has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Steelers have conceded 226.9 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Pierce has 27 grabs on 48 targets for 413 yards and one score, with an average of 31.8 yards per game.

Pierce vs. the Steelers

Pierce vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Four opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

Pierce will play against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers give up 226.9 passing yards per game.

The Steelers' defense is ranked 17th in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Pierce has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Pierce has 10.4% of his team's target share (48 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He has 413 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 34th in league play with 8.6 yards per target.

Pierce has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Pierce has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

