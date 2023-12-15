The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • UConn is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
  • The 87.4 points per game the Huskies put up are 22.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
  • UConn is 9-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • Gonzaga has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 64th.
  • The Bulldogs' 84.9 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 84.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded nine fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (78.4).
  • Gonzaga made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (40%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB W 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington L 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 78-40 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 UConn - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State - McCarthey Athletic Center

