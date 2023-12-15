For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Thomas Novak a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Novak averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

