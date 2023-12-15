Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott County, Indiana has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paoli High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 5:59 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Austin, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corydon Central High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.