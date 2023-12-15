Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Reilly stats and insights
- O'Reilly has scored in nine of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
- O'Reilly averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:39
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.