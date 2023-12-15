Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Randolph County, Indiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lapel High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Parker City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.