Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Porter County, Indiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kankakee Trinity Academy at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
