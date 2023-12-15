The Washington Wizards (3-20) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 128 - Wizards 120

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 8.5)

Wizards (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-8.2)

Pacers (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (257.5)



Under (257.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.9

The Pacers (13-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 59.1% of the time, 15.6% more often than the Wizards (10-13-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Indiana (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Washington (6-7) does as the underdog (46.2%).

Indiana's games have gone over the total 81.8% of the time this season (18 out of 22), which is more often than Washington's games have (15 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 6-5, while the Wizards are 2-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 125.5 points allowed per game, they've had to count on their offense, which ranks best in the league scoring 128.4 points per game.

Indiana is pulling down just 40.4 rebounds per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 43.1 boards per contest (11th-ranked).

The Pacers have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 30.3 per game (best in NBA).

Indiana is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

The Pacers rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 14.5 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.