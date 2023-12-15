Pacers vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (3-20) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 257.5.
Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-8.5
|257.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over 257.5 combined points in 10 of 22 games this season.
- Indiana has had an average of 253.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread.
- Indiana has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Indiana has won two of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 77.8% chance to win.
Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info
|Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Pacers vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Pacers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 257.5
|% of Games Over 257.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|10
|45.5%
|128.4
|244.3
|125.5
|252.5
|240.5
|Wizards
|6
|26.1%
|115.9
|244.3
|127
|252.5
|237.6
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
- Indiana has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).
- The Pacers record just 1.4 more points per game (128.4) than the Wizards give up (127).
- When Indiana totals more than 127 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|13-9
|2-1
|18-4
|Wizards
|10-13
|6-7
|15-8
Pacers vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Pacers
|Wizards
|128.4
|115.9
|1
|10
|9-2
|4-2
|9-2
|2-4
|125.5
|127
|29
|30
|4-2
|6-5
|4-2
|3-8
