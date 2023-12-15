The Indiana Pacers (9-8), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (3-16). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game. He's also draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in league).

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deni Avdija puts up 12.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole posts 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Tyus Jones averages 10.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 boards.

Daniel Gafford posts 9.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (fifth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Pacers 116.8 Points Avg. 127.9 125.1 Points Allowed Avg. 125.8 48.3% Field Goal % 50.4% 35.4% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.