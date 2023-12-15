For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

McCarron has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.