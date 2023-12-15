MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a MAC team on Friday in college basketball play.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
