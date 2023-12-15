Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Indiana today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawe Memorial High School at Crothersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Crothersville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jac-Cen-Del School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hanover, IN
- Conference: Ohio River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
