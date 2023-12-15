Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Indiana today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shawe Memorial High School at Crothersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Crothersville, IN

Crothersville, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jac-Cen-Del School at Southwestern High School