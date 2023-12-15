The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

The Jaguars record 9.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Eagles allow (74.4).

When IUPUI puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Faith Stinson: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

