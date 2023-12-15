The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
  • The Jaguars record 9.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Eagles allow (74.4).
  • When IUPUI puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Faith Stinson: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
  • Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Wright State L 79-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 Milwaukee L 70-59 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Evansville W 81-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Eastern Michigan - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/20/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court
12/29/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

