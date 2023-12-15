Friday's contest at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) going head to head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on December 15. Our computer prediction projects a 74-64 victory for IUPUI, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Jaguars won on Wednesday 81-75 over Evansville.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 74, Eastern Michigan 64

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Jaguars claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in our computer rankings.

The Jaguars have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

IUPUI has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Faith Stinson: 8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -134 scoring differential, falling short by 14.9 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball and are giving up 79.7 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball.

On offense, the Jaguars post 64.3 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 points per game away from home.

IUPUI is ceding 75.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (83.2).

