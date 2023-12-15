Isaiah Jackson and his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Jackson produced nine points and two blocks in a 140-126 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jackson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 5.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 Assists -- 0.8 PRA -- 10.5 PR -- 9.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Jackson Insights vs. the Wizards

Jackson has taken 3.4 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 127.0 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, giving up 49.5 rebounds per game.

The Wizards concede 29.9 assists per contest, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Jackson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 11 4 4 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.