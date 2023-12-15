Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Howard County, Indiana is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheridan High School at Eastern High School - Greentown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greentown, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Heartland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.