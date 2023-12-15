Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hamilton County, Indiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheridan High School at Eastern High School - Greentown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greentown, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Heartland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.