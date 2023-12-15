Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Delaware County, Indiana today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Delaware County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daleville High School at Blue River Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mooreland, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Blue River Valley High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mooreland, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
