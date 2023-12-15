For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Cole Smith a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

Smith has a goal in two of 28 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.