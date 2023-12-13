Myles Turner is a player to watch when the Indiana Pacers (13-8) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) play at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pacers defeated the Pistons on Monday, 131-123. Their high scorer was Bennedict Mathurin with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 30 7 8 2 0 3 Myles Turner 23 8 1 1 3 0 Buddy Hield 16 4 2 1 0 4

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 26.2 points, 4 boards and 12.1 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (third in NBA).

Turner averages 17 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Bruce Brown's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield averages 13.7 points, 2.9 boards and 2.7 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Mathurin's numbers for the season are 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 25.2 3.7 10.8 0.8 0.7 4 Myles Turner 16.8 8.6 1.3 0.8 2.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 13.8 4.6 2.5 1.5 0.1 1 Buddy Hield 14.9 3.3 2.4 1.1 0.5 2.9 Bennedict Mathurin 14.7 4 2.1 0.5 0.2 1.3

