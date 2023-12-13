Find the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (13-8), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Pacers ready for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pacers took care of business in their most recent matchup 131-123 against the Pistons on Monday. Bennedict Mathurin's team-leading 30 points paced the Pacers in the victory.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3 Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Chris Livingston: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

