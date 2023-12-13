Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Turner produced 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 131-123 win versus the Pistons.

In this article we will dive into Turner's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.0 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 26.3 26.7 PR -- 24.9 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bucks

Turner is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

Turner is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Turner's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.4.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 119.2 points per game.

The Bucks allow 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 26.5 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 32 26 10 2 2 3 1 11/9/2023 37 21 6 4 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.