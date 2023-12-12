The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 138-136 loss versus the Thunder, Curry totaled 34 points and six rebounds.

Now let's examine Curry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.4 28.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.8 PRA -- 38.9 39.1 PR -- 34.5 34.3 3PM 4.5 5.1 4.5



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

Curry is averaging 11.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 26.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Warriors rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 16 3 6 1 0 0 10/24/2023 31 27 5 1 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.