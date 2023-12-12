How to Watch the Predators vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, December 12, with the Flyers victorious in four consecutive games.
Check out the Predators-Flyers matchup on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Flyers Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Predators' 86 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|28
|14
|17
|31
|31
|19
|62.5%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|28
|12
|10
|22
|12
|27
|53.7%
|Roman Josi
|28
|6
|16
|22
|20
|6
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|28
|3
|15
|18
|18
|5
|44.4%
|Colton Sissons
|28
|9
|6
|15
|6
|10
|50.9%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 73 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 81 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|27
|16
|8
|24
|7
|19
|28.1%
|Travis Sanheim
|27
|3
|17
|20
|25
|16
|-
|Sean Couturier
|25
|6
|13
|19
|13
|21
|50.3%
|Joel Farabee
|27
|10
|7
|17
|8
|6
|42.9%
|Owen Tippett
|27
|9
|8
|17
|8
|12
|46.2%
