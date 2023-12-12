IUPUI vs. Minnesota December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) will meet the IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This matchup is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braeden Carrington: 6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mitchell: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carrington: 6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
IUPUI vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|149th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|66.4
|317th
|110th
|67
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|254th
|63rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|29.9
|307th
|202nd
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|123rd
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|3.4
|359th
|31st
|17.5
|Assists
|9.6
|346th
|310th
|14
|Turnovers
|12.7
|225th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.