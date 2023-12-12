The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: B1G+

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.
  • IUPUI has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 192nd.
  • The Jaguars score an average of 65.2 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 67.2 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • IUPUI has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).
  • At home, IUPUI knocked down 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wright State L 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 Northern Kentucky L 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois L 75-58 Lantz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/21/2023 Defiance - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

