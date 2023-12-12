The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

IUPUI has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 192nd.

The Jaguars score an average of 65.2 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 67.2 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

IUPUI has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).

At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).

At home, IUPUI knocked down 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule