Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-60 and heavily favors Minnesota to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

IUPUI vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, IUPUI 60

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-24.8)

Minnesota (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Minnesota is 8-2-0 against the spread this season compared to IUPUI's 1-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Gophers are 4-6-0 and the Jaguars are 3-4-0.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 11.6 points per game (posting 65.2 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while conceding 76.8 per outing, 300th in college basketball) and have a -116 scoring differential.

IUPUI loses the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 30.7 rebounds per game, 348th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8.

IUPUI connects on 3.5 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc (359th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.3%.

IUPUI has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (308th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (97th in college basketball).

