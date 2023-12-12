The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Georgetown shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoyas sit at 133rd.

The Hoyas record 77.8 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.1 the Eagles allow.

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.

The Eagles' 55.1 points per game are 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.

Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgetown played better at home last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.

The Hoyas surrendered 76.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.8 in road games.

Georgetown drained 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.1.

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.

At home, Coppin State sunk 8.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%) as well.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena 12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena 12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule