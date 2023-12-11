Will Will Levis Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
Should you wager on Will Levis finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Levis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)
- Levis has run for 17 yards on 17 carries (2.8 yards per game) on the ground this year.
- Levis has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.
Will Levis Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19
|39
|199
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|13
|17
|158
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|28
|185
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|16
|33
|224
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
Rep Will Levis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.