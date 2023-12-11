The Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Treylon Burks hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks has eight grabs for 122 yards this season. He has been targeted 18 times, and puts up 24.4 yards per contest.

Burks does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0

