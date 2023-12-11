Trevon Wesco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Wesco's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Trevon Wesco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 50 Rec; 774 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Wesco 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 1 21 12 0 21.0

Wesco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 21 0 Week 13 Colts 1 0 0 0

