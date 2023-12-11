The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will try to end a 19-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSIN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -6.5 246.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 246.5 combined points.

The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 253.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Pacers have compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

This season, Indiana has won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pacers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 14 70% 128.4 236.4 124.9 243.1 239.3 Pistons 2 9.1% 108.0 236.4 118.2 243.1 223.7

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Pacers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

In home games, Indiana sports a worse record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

The Pacers put up 128.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 118.2 the Pistons allow.

Indiana is 12-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 118.2 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 12-8 3-1 16-4 Pistons 8-14 6-8 12-10

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Pacers Pistons 128.4 Points Scored (PG) 108.0 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 12-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 124.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-11 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-17

