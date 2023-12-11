Derrick Henry has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Dolphins give up 96.6 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Henry has received 197 carries, converting them into a team-high 841 yards (70.1 ypg) with eight scores. In the passing game, Henry has caught 22 balls for 185 yards (15.4 ypg) this year.

Henry vs. the Dolphins

Henry vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Dolphins this season.

The run defense of the Dolphins is conceding 96.6 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks eighth in the league.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games).

The Titans, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.3% of the time while running 46.7%.

His team has attempted 307 rushes this season. He's taken 197 of those carries (64.2%).

In six of his games this year, Henry has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (45.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (64.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this season.

Henry has received 8.0% of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (185 yards on 28 targets).

Henry, in 12 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 5.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

