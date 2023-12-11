DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Check out Hopkins' stats on this page.

Hopkins' season stats include 774 yards on 50 receptions (15.5 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus two carries for nine yards. He has been targeted 95 times.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Trevon Wesco (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 50 774 157 5 15.5

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1

